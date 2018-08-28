St Albans Mayor holding carol concert to support Rennie Grove

Mayor Rosemary Farmer, second from the left, prepares for the concert with some supporters. Archant

An open-air carol concert is being hosted by the St Albans Mayor, and all are welcome to attend.

This event is on Sunday, December 9 at 4pm and will raise funds for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

It will take place beside one of the city’s most famous landmarks, the 15th century Clock Tower in the High Street.

St Albans Mayor Rosemary Farmer said: “I am very proud to be hosting this fabulous concert, that will get people in a joyous mood for the festive season.

“During the service, there will be a collection for Rennie Grove and we will also pause for a minute or two to remember loved ones who are unable to be with us due to illness, or who have passed away.”

Everyone taking part will be invited to purchase refreshments from a fund-raising stall outside The Boot.

For more information, see www.renniegrove.org