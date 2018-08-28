Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans Mayor holding carol concert to support Rennie Grove

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 December 2018

Mayor Rosemary Farmer, second from the left, prepares for the concert with some supporters.

Mayor Rosemary Farmer, second from the left, prepares for the concert with some supporters.

Archant

An open-air carol concert is being hosted by the St Albans Mayor, and all are welcome to attend.

This event is on Sunday, December 9 at 4pm and will raise funds for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

It will take place beside one of the city’s most famous landmarks, the 15th century Clock Tower in the High Street.

St Albans Mayor Rosemary Farmer said: “I am very proud to be hosting this fabulous concert, that will get people in a joyous mood for the festive season.

“During the service, there will be a collection for Rennie Grove and we will also pause for a minute or two to remember loved ones who are unable to be with us due to illness, or who have passed away.”

Everyone taking part will be invited to purchase refreshments from a fund-raising stall outside The Boot.

For more information, see www.renniegrove.org

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans Mayor holding carol concert to support Rennie Grove

16 minutes ago Laura Bill
Mayor Rosemary Farmer, second from the left, prepares for the concert with some supporters.

An open-air carol concert is being hosted by the St Albans Mayor, and all are welcome to attend.

Electric bike shop opens in Wheathampstead

16:49 Anne Suslak
Owner Leigh Stephenson (left) and son Xavier Stephenson with members of Verulam reallymoving.com at the opening of The Electric Bike Volt in Wheathampstead. Picture: DANNY LOO

A shop specialising in electric bikes has opened up in Wheathampstead.

Break-in at Harpenden Co-Op

11:46 Fraser Whieldon
The Batford Co-Op on Lower Luton Road was broken into on Saturday. Picture: Paul Freeman.

There has been a break-in at a Co-Op in Harpenden over the weekend.

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

11:20 Fraser Whieldon
Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

Organisers have had to cancel the St Albans Christmas Festival at Herts County Showground.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

London Colney woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Family of London Colney murder victim describe him as ‘happy person who always had a smile on his face’

Ahsanullah Nawazai suffered fatal stab wounds in London Colney. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy