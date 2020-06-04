Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 06 June 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Smart TM Ltd trading as of 84 Maplefield, Park Street, St Albans AL2 2BH is applying for a licence to use Yard 1, Smug Oak Lane, St Albans AL2 3PN as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

You may also want to watch:

Smart TM Ltd trading as of 84 Maplefield, Park Street, St Albans AL2 2BH is applying for a licence to use Yard 1, Smug Oak Lane, St Albans AL2 3PN as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Appeal to find missing teens believed to be in St Albans

Roma Guerra, 15, and Alex Szalanski, 14, were last seen in the park area in Bricket Wood at around 6pm yesterday. Picture: Herts police

Time for a trim? Not yet say St Albans hairdressers shut by COVID-19 restrictions

Hair stylist Sam Campagna owns Alternative Barbering Co in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpenden expressed anger towards the PM's advisor Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott

St Albans McDonald’s is now open

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Appeal to find missing teens believed to be in St Albans

Roma Guerra, 15, and Alex Szalanski, 14, were last seen in the park area in Bricket Wood at around 6pm yesterday. Picture: Herts police

Time for a trim? Not yet say St Albans hairdressers shut by COVID-19 restrictions

Hair stylist Sam Campagna owns Alternative Barbering Co in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpenden expressed anger towards the PM's advisor Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott

St Albans McDonald’s is now open

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

Herts County Council rejects calls for independent inquiry into care home COVID-19 management

Herts County Council has rejected calls for an independent inquiry into their management of COVID-19 in care homes. Picture: Archant

RFU to discuss plans to shake-up the structure of adult male rugby competitions

The structure of the male adult season could be changed with new proposals from the RFU. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Appeal to find missing teens believed to be in St Albans

Roma Guerra, 15, and Alex Szalanski, 14, were last seen in the park area in Bricket Wood at around 6pm yesterday. Picture: Herts police

Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notice
Drive 24