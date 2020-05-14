Advanced search

Houndswood (Sdl site) Limited

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 May 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Houndswood (Sdl site) Ltd trading as Houndswood (Sdl site) Limited of Westington Quarry, Chipping Campden, Cheltenham GL55 6EG is applying for a licence to use Houndswood Farm, Harper Lane, Radlett, Herts WD7 7HU as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 4 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Houndswood (Sdl site) Limited

Public Notice
