Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

RGSC Ltd

PUBLISHED: 23:59 15 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

Adam Armstrong trading as RGSC Ltd of Unit 1U, The Enterprise Centre, Long Spring, St Albans, Herts AL3 6EN is applying for a licence to use Hills & Coles Farm, London Road, Flamstead, St Albans, Herts, AL3 8HA as an operating centre for 6 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

5 steps to cut condensation from your home

A rated windows are the most energy efficient which is why they're the only ones Barry Bolton Windows install. Picture: Getty Images

Revealed: St Albans’ most expensive homes 2019

5 Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

Mystery disappearance of Southdown postbox solved

A postbox in Southdown, Harpenden has gone missing. Picture: Steve Gledhill

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

5 steps to cut condensation from your home

A rated windows are the most energy efficient which is why they're the only ones Barry Bolton Windows install. Picture: Getty Images

Revealed: St Albans’ most expensive homes 2019

5 Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

Mystery disappearance of Southdown postbox solved

A postbox in Southdown, Harpenden has gone missing. Picture: Steve Gledhill

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Plenty of positives for Ian Allinson after St Albans City’s draw with Oxford

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson was pleased with the draw with Oxford. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Drab draw on a dull day as St Albans City and Oxford City fail to excite

St Albans City and Oxford City make their way onto the pitch ahead of the National League South game at Clarence Park.

Charity spinathon is raising money for brain injury charity

Marian and James Ferguson had their heads shaved for Headway. Picture: Headway

RGSC Ltd

Public Notice

Hertfordshire County Council heading for £3.39 million overspend

Hertfordshire County Council's predicted overspend down for 2019/20. Picture: Pexels.
Drive 24