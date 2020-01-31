Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 23:59 01 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Barao Recruitment trading as Barao Recruitment of Suite 101 Stanmore Business Centre, Howard Road HA7 1GB is applying for a licence to use Barao Industrial Estate, B556 Saint Albans Road, EN6 3PJ as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 1 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

