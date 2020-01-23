Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

S.C.Transport

PUBLISHED: 23:59 25 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

Samantha Hodgkins trading as S.C.Transport of 95 Trowley Hill Rd, Flamstead, St Albans, Herts AL3 8DL is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep an extra 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Hill & Coles Farm, London Road, Flamstead, St Albans, Herts AL3 8HA. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Verulam Arms to open under new name

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Police chase through St Albans ends in seizure of stolen goods

Police stopped a suspect car in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

Two St Albans schools get green light to amalgamate

St Alban and Stephen Catholic Junior School is looking to merge with the infants and nursery school. Picture: Google Street View

Multi-million pound plans to invest in ‘Harpenden Estate’ under fire

Chris White, the leader of St Albans district council. Photo: Hannah Couzens

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Verulam Arms to open under new name

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Police chase through St Albans ends in seizure of stolen goods

Police stopped a suspect car in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

Two St Albans schools get green light to amalgamate

St Alban and Stephen Catholic Junior School is looking to merge with the infants and nursery school. Picture: Google Street View

Multi-million pound plans to invest in ‘Harpenden Estate’ under fire

Chris White, the leader of St Albans district council. Photo: Hannah Couzens

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

A1(M) transport plans to improve links between St Albans and surrounding towns

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

Martin Standen steps down at Harpenden Town to take up Bedford post

Martin Standen (right) has left his role as Harpenden Town manager to become assistant boss at Southern League Bedford Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

S.C.Transport

Public Notice

Platform Wines

Public Notice

Homeless in St Albans to get more support after creation of new council role

Open Door nightshelter, a provision for homeless people in St Albans. Picture: Hightown Housing Association
Drive 24