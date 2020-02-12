Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Platform Wines

PUBLISHED: 23:59 25 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that: Platform wines in respect of premises known as: Platform 4 retail unit, Harpenden train station, Harpenden applied to St Albans City and District Council for a variation of a premises licence.

You may also want to watch:

The proposed variation is to extend the sale of alcohol off the premises only to start at 6am.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 12th of February 2020 stating the grounds for objection. The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays - Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Most Read

Verulam Arms to open under new name

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Police chase through St Albans ends in seizure of stolen goods

Police stopped a suspect car in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

Two St Albans schools get green light to amalgamate

St Alban and Stephen Catholic Junior School is looking to merge with the infants and nursery school. Picture: Google Street View

Multi-million pound plans to invest in ‘Harpenden Estate’ under fire

Chris White, the leader of St Albans district council. Photo: Hannah Couzens

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Verulam Arms to open under new name

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Police chase through St Albans ends in seizure of stolen goods

Police stopped a suspect car in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

Two St Albans schools get green light to amalgamate

St Alban and Stephen Catholic Junior School is looking to merge with the infants and nursery school. Picture: Google Street View

Multi-million pound plans to invest in ‘Harpenden Estate’ under fire

Chris White, the leader of St Albans district council. Photo: Hannah Couzens

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

A1(M) transport plans to improve links between St Albans and surrounding towns

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

Martin Standen steps down at Harpenden Town to take up Bedford post

Martin Standen (right) has left his role as Harpenden Town manager to become assistant boss at Southern League Bedford Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

S.C.Transport

Public Notice

Platform Wines

Public Notice

Homeless in St Albans to get more support after creation of new council role

Open Door nightshelter, a provision for homeless people in St Albans. Picture: Hightown Housing Association
Drive 24