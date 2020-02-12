Platform Wines

Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that: Platform wines in respect of premises known as: Platform 4 retail unit, Harpenden train station, Harpenden applied to St Albans City and District Council for a variation of a premises licence.

The proposed variation is to extend the sale of alcohol off the premises only to start at 6am.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 12th of February 2020 stating the grounds for objection. The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays - Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.