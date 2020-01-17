Advanced search

Red Parrott Ltd

PUBLISHED: 23:59 18 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Leo Hilliard trading as Red Parrott Ltd of Hammonds Ends Lane, Hammonds End Farm, Harpenden, Herts, AL5 2AY is applying for a licence to use Hammonds Ends Lane, Hammonds End Farm, Harpenden Herts, AL5 2AY as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

