Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2010

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 11 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT at: Land to the rear of 12 Trowley Hill Road, Flamstead, Hertfordshire AL3 8EE. Take notice that application is being made by: Founthill Land and Development, Mr. a Davidson For planning permission to: Redevelopment of site to provide 6 dwellings. Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: The Forum, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP1 1DN. Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Mr David Holmes Date 26-06-2019 Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure. 'Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. 'Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.