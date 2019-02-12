Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 02 March 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

TOM RYAN trading as TOM RYAN HAULAGE LTD is applying for a licence to use Tarmac Ltd, Radlett

TOM RYAN trading as TOM RYAN HAULAGE LTD of Suite 9, 30 Bancroft, Hitchin, Herts SG5 1LE is applying for a licence to use Tarmac Ltd, Harper Lane, Radlett, Herts WD7 7HX as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

St Albans cafe owner fears going out of business when supermarket sells bacon rolls

Smokehouse Deli owner Gelsomino Picciuto with staff and regular customer Keith Titmus. Picture: DANNY LOO

Driver speeding, texting, on drugs and without seatbelt when he died in St Albans accident

Oaklands lane, Smallford. Car crash.

St Albans pool shuts after diarrhoea incident

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

Road closed after fire in St Albans city centre

Police closed Verulam Road in St Albans after a fire in the cellar of a commercial property.

St Albans man appears on popular BBC programmes twice in one week

Raff and Anne outside of their semi-detached property in St Albans on the Best House in Town. Picture: Sidney Street Productions

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

St Albans cafe owner fears going out of business when supermarket sells bacon rolls

Smokehouse Deli owner Gelsomino Picciuto with staff and regular customer Keith Titmus. Picture: DANNY LOO

Driver speeding, texting, on drugs and without seatbelt when he died in St Albans accident

Oaklands lane, Smallford. Car crash.

St Albans pool shuts after diarrhoea incident

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

Road closed after fire in St Albans city centre

Police closed Verulam Road in St Albans after a fire in the cellar of a commercial property.

St Albans man appears on popular BBC programmes twice in one week

Raff and Anne outside of their semi-detached property in St Albans on the Best House in Town. Picture: Sidney Street Productions

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Delays on M25 near Potters Bar after multi-vehicle accident

Emergency services have been dealing with a crash on the M25 in Hertfordshire. Picture: Highways England

Man and woman plead not guilty to London Colney murder charge

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Teenage girl who violently attacked 14-year-olds given referral order

A 15-year-old has been convicted of attacking three other 14-year-olds. Picture: Archant

St Albans optician UK’s only stockist of innovative colourblind glasses

Jez Levy with Michael Hailey wearing the new EnChroma lenses.

Hundreds of pounds stolen from bar in St Albans

Do you recognise this man? Police have released this CCTV image following a theft in St Albans' The Snug. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists