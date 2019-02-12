Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Jackson Mechanical Services (UK) Limited of 32 Coldharbour Lane, Harpenden, Herts, AL5 4UN is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To keep an extra 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at the operating centre at KT Ivory’s, Harper Lodge Farm, Harper Lane, Radlett, Herts, WD7 7HU.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.