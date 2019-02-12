Advanced search

Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 16 February 2019

Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003 Notice is hereby given that Mr. Manish Anilkumar Shah in respect of premises known as Colney Heath News, 13 High Street, Colney Heath, At. Albans, AL4 ONS applied to St Albans City and District Council for a VARIATION of a premises licence.

The proposed application is Variation for the opening hours of the premises licence for retail sale of alcohol off the premises.

Monday to Saturday from 07.00 to 23.00 and Sunday from 08.00 to 22.00

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the abovementioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Authority, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts ALI 3JE no later than 11th MARCH 2019 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Monday-Thursday 08.45 to 17.00 and Friday 08.45 to 16.30 or vta the internet: http://www.stalbans.gov.uklbusiness/online licensing.htm.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

