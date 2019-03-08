Extinction Rebellion protest expected in St Albans

St Albans could be disrupted because of an activist group protest this weekend.

Herts police are warning of a potential event taking place in the city centre on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26.

Local youth members of the group Extinction Rebellion are reportedly due to protest this weekend.

Extinction Rebellion is a movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience to aim to improve the world for future generations.

Police are working with the local authority and making enquiries into the nature and scale of the event.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Contingencies are in place that can be deployed if required to manage disruption should it occur and we will, if necessary, take proportionate action to protect the safety of all concerned, while also respecting the rights of people to lawfully and peacefully protest."

There will be a visible police presence in the city throughout the weekend.