Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 20 July 2019

Notice is hereby given that Platform Wines in respect of premises known as Platform 4 retail unit, Harpenden station, applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence. The proposed application is: an off licence opening Monday to Saturday from 6:30am to 8:30 pm.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL 1 3JE no later than the 9th of August 2019 stating the grounds for objection. The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm. Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet at www.stalbans.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

