LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR GRANT OF PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 15 February 2020

Pinnacle EU Ltd t/a Campus & Co has applied to Dacorum Borough Council for the grant of a Premises Licence, in respect of the following premises: 35 Wood Lane End Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP2 4RD

Pinnacle EU Ltd t/a Campus & Co has applied to Dacorum Borough Council for the grant of a Premises Licence, in respect of the following premises: 35 Wood Lane End Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP2 4RD which would authorise the following licensable activities: Sale of alcohol to members only between the hours of 7am and 10pm A copy of this application may be inspected during normal office hours at: Licensing, Dacorum Borough Council, The Forum, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1DN, or via the licensing authority's website, at www.dacorum.gov.uk/licensing

A responsible authority or any other person may make representation to the licensing authority in respect of this application. Representations must be made in writing, either by post to the above address, or by email to licensing@dacorum.gov.uk and must be received no later than 3 March 2020. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application, and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for that offence shall not exceed level 5 on the standard scale (£5,000).

