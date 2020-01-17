Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION St Albans Constituency & Hitchin & Harpenden Constituency

PUBLISHED: 14:47 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 23 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

I the undersigned Acting Returning Officer for the above constituency hereby give notice that I have received the returns and declarations as to election expenses of the undermentioned candidates and election agents.

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

St Albans Constituency

I the undersigned Acting Returning Officer for the above constituency hereby give notice that I have received the returns and declarations as to election expenses of the undermentioned candidates and election agents.

Candidates - Election Agents

Daisy Cooper - Ellen Hudspith

Simon Jonathan Grover - Candy Whittome

Rebecca Lury - Jill Gipps

Anne Main - Jane West

Jules Sherrington - Jules Sherrington

Copies of these returns and declarations including the accompanying documents can be inspected at Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans AD 3JE during normal office hours within two years from the date of receipt.

Mike Lovelady, Acting Returning Officer, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans 17 January 2020

You may also want to watch:

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Hitchin & Harpenden Constituency

I the undersigned Acting Returning Officer for the above constituency hereby give notice that I have received the returns and declarations as to election expenses of the undermentioned candidates and election agents.

Candidates - Election Agents

Bim Afolami - Matthew Cowley

Sam S Collins - Roger King

Sid Cordle - Sid Cordle

Peter Charles Christopher Marshall - Annabel Mullin

Kay Tart - Nigel Mason

Copies of these returns and declarations including the accompanying documents can be inspected at Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans AD 3JE during normal office hours within two years from the date of receipt.

Mike Lovelady, Acting Returning Officer, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans 17 January 2020

Most Read

Verulam Arms to open under new name

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Multi-million pound plans to invest in ‘Harpenden Estate’ under fire

Chris White, the leader of St Albans district council. Photo: Hannah Couzens

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

House filled with thick black smoke following fire in St Albans

Firefighters were called to a house filled with thick black smoke in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Have your say on future of North West Harpenden

St Albans district council is inviting residents to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the Local Plan. Picture: St Albans district council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Verulam Arms to open under new name

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Multi-million pound plans to invest in ‘Harpenden Estate’ under fire

Chris White, the leader of St Albans district council. Photo: Hannah Couzens

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

House filled with thick black smoke following fire in St Albans

Firefighters were called to a house filled with thick black smoke in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Have your say on future of North West Harpenden

St Albans district council is inviting residents to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the Local Plan. Picture: St Albans district council

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans organisation to receive funding boost

President of the Co-op council Nick Crofts which has boosted the funding for the St Albans counselling organisation. Picture: Supplied

London Colney shock Tring Athletic in Herts Senior Cup

London Colney coach Jack Metcalfe was delighted with his side's win over Tring Athletic. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Emergency services work together to rescue vulnerable woman from Shenley

Police and firefighters worked together to find a vulnerable woman who went missing from Shenley. Picture: Herts police

Two St Albans schools get green light to amalgamate

St Alban and Stephen Catholic Junior School is looking to merge with the infants and nursery school. Picture: Google Street View

Ian Allinson hoping Jefferson Louis continues the curse of the old boy for St Albans City’s visit to Hampton

Jefferson Louis in action for St Albans City during their 1-0 win over Maidstone United. Picture: JIM STANDEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists