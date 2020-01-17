PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION St Albans Constituency & Hitchin & Harpenden Constituency

I the undersigned Acting Returning Officer for the above constituency hereby give notice that I have received the returns and declarations as to election expenses of the undermentioned candidates and election agents.

Candidates - Election Agents

Daisy Cooper - Ellen Hudspith

Simon Jonathan Grover - Candy Whittome

Rebecca Lury - Jill Gipps

Anne Main - Jane West

Jules Sherrington - Jules Sherrington

Copies of these returns and declarations including the accompanying documents can be inspected at Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans AD 3JE during normal office hours within two years from the date of receipt.

Mike Lovelady, Acting Returning Officer, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans 17 January 2020

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Hitchin & Harpenden Constituency

I the undersigned Acting Returning Officer for the above constituency hereby give notice that I have received the returns and declarations as to election expenses of the undermentioned candidates and election agents.

Candidates - Election Agents

Bim Afolami - Matthew Cowley

Sam S Collins - Roger King

Sid Cordle - Sid Cordle

Peter Charles Christopher Marshall - Annabel Mullin

Kay Tart - Nigel Mason

Copies of these returns and declarations including the accompanying documents can be inspected at Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans AD 3JE during normal office hours within two years from the date of receipt.

Mike Lovelady, Acting Returning Officer, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans 17 January 2020