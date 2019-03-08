Request for information concerning ownership of:- Land to the North of Pye Cottage, Pie Corner, Flamstead, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, AL3 8BW
PUBLISHED: 11:50 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 27 June 2019
Archant
Notice is hereby given that we, being Property Risk Inspection Ltd, have an interest in the matter of group of trees located to the North of Pye Cottage, Pie Corner, Flamstead, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, AL3 8BW and the nuisance in subsidence damage being caused to Pye Cottage, Pie Corner, Flamstead, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, AL3 8BW.
We are attempting to identify the relevant land owners in order to discuss available management options to abate the said nuisance. If any person has any knowledge of the owner of this land or other responsible party could they please make such knowledge known to us at the address below. In the event that we are unable to discover the owner of the land within a period of 30 days of this notice, then we will seek to enter the land and carry out the management works required.
CONTACT: JO MARTIN
INSURANCE SERVICES
PROPERTY RISK INSPECTION LTD
2 THE COURTYARDS
PHOENIX SQUARE
SEVERALLS PARK
WYNCOLLS ROAD
COLCHESTER
ESSEX CO4 9PE
REF: 133409
TELEPHONE: 01 206 224 783
