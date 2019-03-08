Request for information concerning ownership of:- Land to the North of Pye Cottage, Pie Corner, Flamstead, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, AL3 8BW

Notice is hereby given that we, being Property Risk Inspection Ltd, have an interest in the matter of group of trees located to the North of Pye Cottage, Pie Corner, Flamstead, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, AL3 8BW and the nuisance in subsidence damage being caused to Pye Cottage, Pie Corner, Flamstead, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, AL3 8BW.

We are attempting to identify the relevant land owners in order to discuss available management options to abate the said nuisance. If any person has any knowledge of the owner of this land or other responsible party could they please make such knowledge known to us at the address below. In the event that we are unable to discover the owner of the land within a period of 30 days of this notice, then we will seek to enter the land and carry out the management works required.

CONTACT: JO MARTIN

INSURANCE SERVICES

PROPERTY RISK INSPECTION LTD

2 THE COURTYARDS

PHOENIX SQUARE

SEVERALLS PARK

WYNCOLLS ROAD

COLCHESTER

ESSEX CO4 9PE

REF: 133409

TELEPHONE: 01 206 224 783