Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Request for information concerning ownership of:- Land to the North of Pye Cottage, Pie Corner, Flamstead, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, AL3 8BW

PUBLISHED: 11:50 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 27 June 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Notice is hereby given that we, being Property Risk Inspection Ltd, have an interest in the matter of group of trees located to the North of Pye Cottage, Pie Corner, Flamstead, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, AL3 8BW and the nuisance in subsidence damage being caused to Pye Cottage, Pie Corner, Flamstead, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, AL3 8BW.

Request for information concerning ownership of:- Land to the North of Pye Cottage, Pie Corner, Flamstead, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, AL3 8BW

Notice is hereby given that we, being Property Risk Inspection Ltd, have an interest in the matter of group of trees located to the North of Pye Cottage, Pie Corner, Flamstead, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, AL3 8BW and the nuisance in subsidence damage being caused to Pye Cottage, Pie Corner, Flamstead, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, AL3 8BW.

We are attempting to identify the relevant land owners in order to discuss available management options to abate the said nuisance. If any person has any knowledge of the owner of this land or other responsible party could they please make such knowledge known to us at the address below. In the event that we are unable to discover the owner of the land within a period of 30 days of this notice, then we will seek to enter the land and carry out the management works required.

CONTACT: JO MARTIN

INSURANCE SERVICES

PROPERTY RISK INSPECTION LTD

You may also want to watch:

2 THE COURTYARDS

PHOENIX SQUARE

SEVERALLS PARK

WYNCOLLS ROAD

COLCHESTER

ESSEX CO4 9PE

REF: 133409

TELEPHONE: 01 206 224 783

Most Read

Pub licensed for site of former St Albans BHS building

The former BHS site on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

Major roadworks to cause ‘significant delays’ in St Albans, towards Hatfield

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

New care home for children with autism and learning disabilities opens in St Albans

At the opening ceremony of the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub licensed for site of former St Albans BHS building

The former BHS site on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

Major roadworks to cause ‘significant delays’ in St Albans, towards Hatfield

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

New care home for children with autism and learning disabilities opens in St Albans

At the opening ceremony of the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Have your say on future of hospital services in west Hertfordshire

West Herts Hospitals Trust and Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group are holding board meetings on the future of hospitals in west Herts. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans City Youth girls win Buntingford tournament

St Albans City Youth's under-nine girls celebrate at the Buntingford festival

St Albans homeless street cafe temporarily closed

The sign outside Centre 33 in St Albans.

Hertfordshire needs waste and recycling ‘super sites’ to keep up with demand

A need for waste and recycling 'super sites' in Hertfordshire has been identified.

Car crash closes M1 near Redbourn in early hours

The M1 was closed near Redbourn at about 1.30am, but reopened at about 3.15am, after a car crash. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists