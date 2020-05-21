NOTICE UNDER SECTION 27 OF THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925 KINDER-JANES STAFF SECURITY PLAN IN WIND UP

Pursuant to Section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925, notice is hereby given that the Kinder-Janes Staff Security Plan (“the Scheme”) commenced wind-up with effect on and from 21 May 2020. The Trustees intend to distribute any remaining assets of the Scheme with effect from this date. Anyone (including, but not limited to, any former employee of Kinder-Janes Engineers Limited) who believes that they are currently a member of the Scheme, but have not been contacted by the Trustees regarding their entitlement, or anyone who believes they have an interest, claim or entitlement in the Scheme that has not already been notified to the Trustees, should write and provide details of their membership, interest, claim or entitlement to the Trustees of the Kinder-Janes Staff Security Plan c/o Sarah Walker at One Employee Benefits LLP, Sunfield Business Park, New Mill Road, Finchampstead, Berkshire, RG40 4QT, or at the following email address: sarah.walker@oneeb.co.uk.

Details must be sent within 2 months of the date of publication of this notice. After expiry of the 2 month period the Trustees will proceed to distribute the assets of the Scheme and the Trustees of the Scheme shall not be liable to any person in respect of any claim, interest or entitlement he or she may have in relation to the Scheme, but of which the Trustees have not been notified.

Members or former members or pensioners of the Scheme and other beneficiaries with whom the Trustees or the Scheme Administrators, One Employee Benefits LLP, have previously corresponded regarding their benefits in the Scheme, do not need to respond to this notice, as the Trustees are already aware of their previous entitlement in the Scheme. For and on behalf of the Trustees of the Kinder-Janes Staff Security Plan.