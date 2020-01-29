Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is Hereby given that Mr T Crump in respect of premises know as Harpenden Common Golf Club, Cravells Road, Harpenden, Herts, AL5 1BL applied to St Albans City & District Council for a grant of a premises licence.

The proposed application is for sale of alcohol on the premises & provision of regulated entertainment, Monday to Sunday 11am till 12pm. Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civil Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts, AL1 3JE no later than the 21st February stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City & District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays - Thursdays 8.45am - 5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am - 4.30pm. Alternatively it can viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.