Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Magner Building Services Ltd of Unit 11, Stadium Business Centre, Wembley, London HA9 OAS is applying for a licence to use Unit 5A, Ryders Avenue, St Albans, AL4 ORZ as an operating centre for 8 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 February 2019

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, L59 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

