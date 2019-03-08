Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 15 June 2019

GENO TRANSPORT LTD of 14A Varley Parade, London NW9 6RR is applying for a licence to use Harper Lodge Farm, Harper Lane, Radlett, Hertfordshire WD7 7HU as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

