Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 13:41 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 31 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

roposed development at Cromwell Piggeries, Marshalls Heath Lane, Wheathampstead, St. Albans, Herts, AL4 8HS

Take notice that application is being made by Wakelin Associates Ltd on behalf of the applicant Mr. R. Kitching.

For planning permission to: Following part Q approval to convert the existing buildings to residential use, demolition of existing buildings and construction of five new build detached dwellings with associated landscaping, amenity, parking, cycle and bin storage including the retention of the existing access.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at Cromwell Piggeries, Marshalls Heath Lane, Wheathampstead, St. Albans, Herts, AL4 8HS

Take notice that application is being made by Wakelin Associates Ltd on behalf of the applicant Mr. R. Kitching.

For planning permission to: Following part Q approval to convert the existing buildings to residential use, demolition of existing buildings and construction of five new build detached dwellings with associated landscaping, amenity, parking, cycle and bin storage including the retention of the existing access.

You may also want to watch:

Local planning authority address: St. Albans City and District Council, Planning Department, Civic Centre, St. Peters Street, St. Albans, Herts AL1 3JE. Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signatory: Ms R. Wakelin

Date: 10-03-2020

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.

`Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

`Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Attic find lights up St Albans history

Society President Sandy Walkington (right) inspects the plans with Chris and Becky Shepherd from Becketts Avenue and son Alex. Photo taken prior to lockdown.

Tourist information centre may not be re-established in St Albans

The previous tourist information centre was located in the old town hall, which is now the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Property Spotlight: A fine family home with pool in Harpenden

Bloomfield Road, Harpenden. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Council tax support for St Albans residents who have lost income due to coronavirus

St Albans district council is offering council tax support to anyone who has lost income due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Attic find lights up St Albans history

Society President Sandy Walkington (right) inspects the plans with Chris and Becky Shepherd from Becketts Avenue and son Alex. Photo taken prior to lockdown.

Tourist information centre may not be re-established in St Albans

The previous tourist information centre was located in the old town hall, which is now the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Property Spotlight: A fine family home with pool in Harpenden

Bloomfield Road, Harpenden. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Council tax support for St Albans residents who have lost income due to coronavirus

St Albans district council is offering council tax support to anyone who has lost income due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Harpenden councillor on how the town’s volunteer service started and exceeded expectations

Harpenden Cares organisers leading by example with virtual meetings while volunteering for the vulnerable in the community. Picture: Mary Maynard

St Albans mum goes viral after posting a video walking her pet tortoise

Jill's video pretending to walk her tortoise around St Albans has gone viral. Picture: Supplied

Seeking spirituality in crisis: the new rise in ‘civil religion’

Guitarist and singer-songwriter Marc James from St Albans has found that more people are connecting online and reaching out for peace at this time of anixety amid coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

Smallford attempted murder: Police investigate in Hatfield

Police investigating a possible shooting in Smallford carried out enquiriies into a silver Mercedes in Hatfield, however it was a false alarm.
Drive 24