Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

roposed development at Cromwell Piggeries, Marshalls Heath Lane, Wheathampstead, St. Albans, Herts, AL4 8HS Take notice that application is being made by Wakelin Associates Ltd on behalf of the applicant Mr. R. Kitching. For planning permission to: Following part Q approval to convert the existing buildings to residential use, demolition of existing buildings and construction of five new build detached dwellings with associated landscaping, amenity, parking, cycle and bin storage including the retention of the existing access.

Local planning authority address: St. Albans City and District Council, Planning Department, Civic Centre, St. Peters Street, St. Albans, Herts AL1 3JE. Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signatory: Ms R. Wakelin

Date: 10-03-2020

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.

`Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

`Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.