Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 12:27 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 18 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Cherry Scaffolding Limited of 30 Beaumont Avenue, St Albans, AL1 4TJ is applying for a licence to use Searches Farm, Searches Lane, Bedmond, Abbots Langley WD5 OSB as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

You may also want to watch:

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Cherry Scaffolding Limited of 30 Beaumont Avenue, St Albans, AL1 4TJ is applying for a licence to use Searches Farm, Searches Lane, Bedmond, Abbots Langley WD5 OSB as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Serious crash closes A405 near M25 and M1

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Flood alert in force near Hatfield, Potters Bar and London Colney

A yellow weather warning is in place today due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Serious crash closes A405 near M25 and M1

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Flood alert in force near Hatfield, Potters Bar and London Colney

A yellow weather warning is in place today due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Marathon Man joins Harpenden junior school as part of Daily Mile

Ben Smith and Annie Brewster at Crabtree Junior School in Harpenden to promote The Extra Mile.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice

As seen on TV: Truth versus fiction

Bridget Jones's Diary is just one of the movies to have been filmed in part at Wrotham Park. Picture: Harry Hubbard
Drive 24