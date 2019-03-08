Advanced search

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 16:05 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 19 June 2019

HAS APPLIED TO THE LICENCING SECTION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE: Restaurant Opening: Mon-Thurs&Sun 1000-2300 Fri&Sat 1000-2400 Live Music: Thurs 1900-2100 Fri&Sat 1900-2300 Recorded Music: Mon-Thurs&Sun 1000-2300 Fri&Sat 1000-2400 Sale by Retail of Alcohol: Mon-Thurs&Sun 1000-2300 Fri&Sat 1000-2400

NOTICE GIVEN THAT: Bannermans Dining LTD of 245 Watling Street, Radlett, WD7 7AL

Anyone wishing to oppose this application must give notice in writing to: The Licensing Officer, Hertsmere Borough Council, Civic Offices, Elstree way, Borehamwood, Herts. WD6 1WA. - WITHIN 28 DAYS OF THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE, Specifying the grounds of opposition. Records of the application may be inspected by appointment only and are kept by the licensing officer at the address above.

IT IS AN OFFENCE KNOWINGLY OR RECKLESSLY TO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH AN APPLICATION. TO DO SO COULD RESULT IN PROSECUTION AND A FINE NOT EXCEEDING LEVEL 5 ON THE STANDARD SCALE

