Application for the grant of a Premises Licence

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 November 2018

Name of applicant: Helicon Management Limited

Address of the Premises: 23a Leyton Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire AL5 2FH

Proposed Licensable activities:

Supply of alcohol (for consumption on the premises) Monday to Sunday, 11:00 hours to 23:00 hours.

The details of the above application may be viewed on the Licensing Register at the Civic Centre, St Peter’s Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire ALI 3JE. Opening Hours 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Website: www.stalbans.gov.uk

Any persons wishing to make representation in respect of the above must do so in writing to the Licensing Officer at the above Council Office address between:

Notice posted: 20 November 2018 to 18 December 2018

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is not exceeding £5,000.

