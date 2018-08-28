Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Chapman Leonard Studio Equipment Ltd of Unit 2, North Orbital Commercial Park, Napsbury Lane, St Albans, AL1 1XB

PUBLISHED: 00:00 19 January 2019

is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 3 trailers at the operating centre at Unit 3, North Orbital Commercial Park, Napsbury Lane, St Albans, AL1 1XB

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, L59 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

