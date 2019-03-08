Zoo Watch: Meet Father Christmas at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo
PUBLISHED: 13:27 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 21 October 2019
Archant
This December families will have the chance to meet Father Christmas himself at Whipsnade Zoo.
Santa will be setting up residence in a grotto at the zoo every weekend from Saturday, November 30, and then every day from Thursday, December 19 to Tuesday, December 24.
Young visitors can meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes, and each child will receive a special gift and there will be an opportunity to buy a festive family portrait. Mrs Claus and her elves will also be in attendance hosting arts and crafts sessions.
On December 14 and 15, and from December 20 to 24, guests will get exclusive access to the zoo before it opens, where they can see the grazing reindeer at first light.
A VIP 'Meet Santa' experience is also available in the run-up to Christmas. Children will be able to meet Father Christmas and his elves, and guests can sit down to breakfast before enjoying a Reindeer Talk.
For bookings and more information, visit www.zsl.org. Advance booking is required.