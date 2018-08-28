Tiger cubs at ZSL Whipsnade get Christmas stockings

Amur tiger cubs Dmitri Makari and Czar get christmas stockings at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade. Archant

The zoo animals at ZSL Whipsnade received a special Christmas treat from their keepers.

This is the very first Christmas for six-month-old Amur tiger cubs Dmitri, Makari and Czar and they were given brightly-coloured, felt stockings, scented with catnip and perfume to spark their curiosity.

The tiger cubs are not the only ones appreciating the Christmas spirit: the zoo also provided its Northern rockhopper penguins with wrapped boxes of fish snacks, as well as leaving out stockings containing carrots and lettuce for its collection of squirrel monkeys.

Columbo the sloth bear was also seen enjoying his ‘Santa sacks’ full of tasty treats such as peanuts and mealworms.

Speaking on the festivities, team leader Donovan Glyn said: “At this magical time of year, it’s wonderful to be able to share some of the fun of the season with the incredible animals we know so well.”

Whipsnade Zoo is open every day from 10 until 4. It is closed on Christmas Day.

