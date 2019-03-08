Advanced search

Zoo watch: ZSL Whipsnade Zoo creates giant LEGO safari

PUBLISHED: 17:15 23 March 2019

LEGO beasts in the Great Brick Safari. Picture: ZSL

Archant

Visitors to ZSL Whipsnade Zoo can view giant LEGO safari beasts this Easter.

Launching on Saturday April 6, visitors to the UK’s largest zoo will embark on an exciting journey of discovery, uncovering giant beasts of astounding realism – each of them made from thousands of LEGO bricks.

The Great Brick Safari includes a proud silverback, Gorman the Gorilla, a creation that took 480 hours to build, and Linus the Lion, made from 65,440 bricks.

And be sure not to miss the biggest beast of them all, a one tonne elephant called Earl Grey, which took six experts 1,600 hours to create from 271,739 LEGO bricks.

Once children of all ages have completed the Great Brick Safari adventure, they can make their way to the Brick Pits, where they can build their own favourite creatures.

The Great Brick Safari is included in the Zoo’s entry price.

