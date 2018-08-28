Young vets can get in on the action at Whipsnade Zoo

Vets in Action at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Archant

Aspiring young vets can put their animal care skills to the test at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo this February half-term with Vets in Action, a fun role-playing experience for children.

During a fun-filled period of activities from February 9-24, kids can experience first-hand what it takes to be a vet at the UK’s largest zoo. Upon arrival at the specially created ‘Animal Hospital’, budding vets will be placed at the heart of the action, learning how to examine, x-ray and perform treatments on different animals.

After arriving for work at the hospital’s reception, junior vets will be prepped with hairnets and masks before joining the team to learn all about the varied life of a Zoo vet, and practise their newly-learned skills by microchipping a toy tiger cub and carrying out veterinary checks on toy rabbits and guinea pigs.

Alongside the exciting role-play activities, there will be fascinating family talks and demonstrations, providing insight into the captivating world of Whipsnade’s 3,000 animals, such as chimpanzees and sloth bears.