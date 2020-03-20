Advanced search

Willows Activity Farm temporarily closing due to coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 18:03 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:30 20 March 2020

A lamb at Willows Activity Farm. The London Colney, Hertfordshire, farm attraction has now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: supplied by Willows Activity Farm.

Willows Activity Farm

Hertfordshire farm attraction Willows has closed to customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The activity farm in Coursers Road, London Colney, will stay shut until further notice.

An email to members from Willows Activity Farm chief executive Lyssa Elster said: “We are truly sorry, and it is with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that we’ll be temporarily closing Willows Activity Farm from Friday, March 20 at 5.30pm.

“It is important that as a local business we play our part in supporting the Government policy, in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, of stopping non-essential travel and minimising social interactions.

“While we’ve not had any confirmed cases of coronavirus at Willows, we take our responsibility for our amazing staff and loyal members very seriously and you have all been at the heart of our thinking.”

Lyssa Elster added: “Our members are a hugely important part of the Willows community and we’ll always make decisions with your best interests at the forefront of our thinking.

“We believe that by making this decision now, we have the opportunity for the business to survive the economic crisis and re-open as soon as we can.

“I would finally like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all our nembers for their support and your words of encouragement during these unprecedented times.

“Willows is a place where memories are made and there will be more happy family memories to be made again soon.

“Make sure that you follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and keep an eye on the website for all our latest news.

“In the meantime, please keep safe and we look forward to welcoming you back to Willows again soon.”

A message posted on the Willows Activity Farm website said: “During our time of closure the livestock team will be looking after all the animals and we’ll be working hard to clean, spruce up and get Willows ready for a re-opening to remember!”

Visit www.willowsactivityfarm.com for the latest from Willows Activity Farm.

