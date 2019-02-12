Video
Single this February 14? There are Anti-Valentine’s Day events in St Albans for you - find out more at www.hertsad.co.uk/news/st-albans-valentine-s-day-events-for-single-people-1-5884800
WATCH: Adorable squirrel monkeys unwrapping tasty Valentine’s Day treats
PUBLISHED: 16:55 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 13 February 2019
Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and couples everywhere will be making plans for a romantic evening of extravagant dates, fancy food, cuddles, and chocolate.
Over in Dunstable, the animals at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo are also getting in on the fun.
Watch the squirrel monkeys unwrapping loved-up sweet potato treats in the video below.
The snacks were prepared by keepers at the zoo.
What are your Valentine’s Day plans? Let us know in the comments.
The squirrel monkeys at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo this Valentine's Day, unwrapping romantic-inspired sweet potato treats. Picture: ZSL
