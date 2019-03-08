Tickets for pre-school tiny tots festival TOTFest 2020 go on sale

Tickets for TOTFest 2020 - the mega festival for tiny tots - have gone on sale. Picture: Supplied by TOTFest / Pink Bear Events Supplied by TOTFest / Pink Bear Events

Tickets have gone on sale for the ultimate festival for tiny tots.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tickets for TOTFest 2020 - the mega festival for tiny tots - have gone on sale. Picture: Supplied by TOTFest / Pink Bear Events Tickets for TOTFest 2020 - the mega festival for tiny tots - have gone on sale. Picture: Supplied by TOTFest / Pink Bear Events

Organised by Hertfordshire-based Pink Bear Events, TOTFest is back for 2020.

And this time it's travelling across the UK to three venues, including the Herts County Showground in Redbourn on Sunday, June 14.

Pink Bear Events Ltd, a specialist pre-school events company, has announced that the dedicated baby and toddler festival will return for its third year in 2020, and will take place at three sites across Yorkshire, Hertfordshire and Suffolk.

Maddy Griffiths, co-owner of Pink Bear Events, said: "We are delighted to be making TOTFest a national event in 2020.

Tickets for TOTFest 2020 - the mega festival for tiny tots - have gone on sale. Picture: Supplied by TOTFest / Pink Bear Events Tickets for TOTFest 2020 - the mega festival for tiny tots - have gone on sale. Picture: Supplied by TOTFest / Pink Bear Events

"It's a family festival with babies and pre-schoolers at its very heart.

"We are dedicated to creating an event which brings together a strong and passionate community, giving families with young children an opportunity to spend precious time together whilst trying out new things and most importantly, having fun!"

New for 2020, the festival organisers will be offering a three-month payment plan ticketing option, enabling families to spread the cost of their festival experience.

Specifically aimed at children aged six months to five years, families can expect a day of all-inclusive dedicated preschool fun.

The TOTFest schedule of activities is immersive, unique, fun, interactive and varied, and is based around five core zones: Create, Imagine, Move, Explore and Play.

The day promises to be jam-packed.

There's giant painting canvasses, a baby rave, bubbleologists, crazy golf, drama workshops, story time sessions, a tots race track, a miniature fairground, bounceland and live shows.

In fact, visitors can expect over 50 sessions, shows and activities scheduled to keep the smallest of guests entertained all afternoon.

Kerrie Goude, co-owner of Pink Bear Events, added: "We are so incredibly pleased to be offering our customers a three-month payment plan option for TOTFest® tickets in 2020.

"This just means our already great value festival is now even more affordable.

"Every year we have prided ourselves on being an entirely all-inclusive festival, once through the gates all advertised activities are free and unlimited.

"As mums of toddlers, we know how hard it can be to find something to do that caters specifically for this age group, so we are incredibly passionate about making TOTFest® the ultimate date for your diary."

The Yorkshire leg will take place Wetherby Racecourse on Sunday, May 24.

Following the TOTFest Herts festival at the Herts County Showground, St Albans, on June 14, the Suffolk TOTFest is at Newmarket's Rowley Mile Racecourse on Sunday, July 5.

The festival opens at noon and finishes at 5pm.

Tickets start from £10, with babies under six months free, and all three dates for TOTFest 2020 went on sale today (Friday, September 6).

To book your tickets or find out more visit www.pinkbearevents.com