Chef Tom Kerridge to bring food festival to St Albans

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans. Supplied by switchedoncomms

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is bringing his Pub in the Park festival to St Albans next year.

Following on from the huge success of touring his Pub in the Park foodie festival in 2018, the Michelin-starred chef has announced it will be even bigger and better for 2019 with eight events across the UK, including one in St Albans in September.

The award-winning pub proprietor will be bringing his chef mates to the party for a relaxed and intimate gathering in Verulamium Park from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15.

The festival will support and celebrate local talent, as well as presenting some of the biggest names in food and music.

Tom Kerridge said: “This year’s Pub in the Park festivals were so much fun, I cannot wait to bring the same brilliant standard of food, class chefs, ace music and awesome vibe to eight locations across the UK next year.”

At each venue, there will be Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurants serving tasting dishes showing their signature style.

Every event will celebrate the very best food the country has to offer, combined with great live music, chef demonstrations, top quality shopping and other festival fun.

Where is Pub in the Park visiting in 2019?

Pub in the Park will be taking place on the following dates at the following venues:

• Marlow, Higginson Park – May 17-19.

• Roundhay Park, Leeds – May 31 - June 2.

• Knutsford, The Lambing Shed – June 7-9.

• Bath, Royal, Victoria Park– June 21-23 (*subject to licence).

• Warwick, St Nicholas Park – July 5-7.

• Tunbridge Wells, Dunorlan Park– July 12-14.

• London, Chiswick House & Gardens – September 6-8.

• St Albans, Verulamium Park – September 13-15.

More information, including on-sale dates and line-up, to be announced in January 2019.

For priority booking, join the Pub in the Park newsletter at http://pubintheparkuk.com