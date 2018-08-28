Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chef Tom Kerridge to bring food festival to St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:38 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:57 06 December 2018

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.

Supplied by switchedoncomms

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is bringing his Pub in the Park festival to St Albans next year.

Comment

Following on from the huge success of touring his Pub in the Park foodie festival in 2018, the Michelin-starred chef has announced it will be even bigger and better for 2019 with eight events across the UK, including one in St Albans in September.

The award-winning pub proprietor will be bringing his chef mates to the party for a relaxed and intimate gathering in Verulamium Park from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15.

The festival will support and celebrate local talent, as well as presenting some of the biggest names in food and music.

Tom Kerridge said: “This year’s Pub in the Park festivals were so much fun, I cannot wait to bring the same brilliant standard of food, class chefs, ace music and awesome vibe to eight locations across the UK next year.”

At each venue, there will be Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurants serving tasting dishes showing their signature style.

Every event will celebrate the very best food the country has to offer, combined with great live music, chef demonstrations, top quality shopping and other festival fun.

Where is Pub in the Park visiting in 2019?

Pub in the Park will be taking place on the following dates at the following venues:

• Marlow, Higginson Park – May 17-19.

• Roundhay Park, Leeds – May 31 - June 2.

• Knutsford, The Lambing Shed – June 7-9.

• Bath, Royal, Victoria Park– June 21-23 (*subject to licence).

• Warwick, St Nicholas Park – July 5-7.

• Tunbridge Wells, Dunorlan Park– July 12-14.

• London, Chiswick House & Gardens – September 6-8.

• St Albans, Verulamium Park – September 13-15.

More information, including on-sale dates and line-up, to be announced in January 2019.

For priority booking, join the Pub in the Park newsletter at http://pubintheparkuk.com

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as first St Albans shops unveil Advent Trail displays

19 minutes ago Matt Adams
The Advent Trail window at Cositas.

The first city-wide St Albans Advent Trail is now underway, with the initial run of businesses having taken their turn to reveal the date in their decorated windows.

Chef Tom Kerridge to bring food festival to St Albans

36 minutes ago Alan Davies
Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is bringing his Pub in the Park festival to St Albans next year.

St Albans school collaborates with playwright for play about online grooming

10:44 Anne Suslak
Beaumont head of drama Lynsey Wallace approached playwright Mark Wheeller to produce the play about Breck Bednar. Picture: Meltingpot pictures

A St Albans school drama department has joined forces with a playwright to tell the story of a boy who was groomed online.

Harpenden MP faces backlash online and in-person after announcing he would support Brexit deal

Yesterday, 19:00 Fraser Whieldon & georgia barrow
Bim Afolami addressing a Harpenden meeting on Brexit, with Cllr Mary Maynard to his left.

Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has faced backlash at public meetings and online after saying he would back Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

Dismay after knitted post box topper is torched by vandals

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

London Colney woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Driver charged after seriously injuring cyclist in St Albans

St Albans Magistrates' Court.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy