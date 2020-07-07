Phased reopening planned for St Albans museums

St Albans’ museums will slowly start to reopen from next week following the coronavirus lockdown.

St Albans Museums is planning a phased reopening of St Albans Museum + Gallery and Verulamium Museum.

As part of the loosening of COVID-19 lockdown regulations, museums and galleries can now open.

The Government has stipulated that safety precautions such as one-way systems, sanitation stations, online booking provisions and social distancing measures must be implemented first.

Councillor Anthony Rowlands, portfolio holder for leisure, heritage and public realm, said: “Many have turned to the arts to buoy their spirits during lockdown and so it is wonderful to get the go-ahead to reopen our museums for people to experience in person once again.

“However, whilst the virus is still in our midst, we must show caution and reopen when all the measures outlined by the Government have been introduced.

“This may take some time, but it is better to get this right.”

In order to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit for everyone, the reopening of the museums in St Albans will be phased.

The first element to reopen will be the café at St Albans Museum + Gallery on Wednesday, July 15 at 11am, once essential maintenance works have been completed by newly available contractors.

New opening times will be in place when the museums fully reopen.

Exact dates will be announced in the coming weeks when new systems and safety measures have been tested and implemented.

As well as introducing additional safety measures, exhibitions and events that had been planned for this year are being rescheduled, reimagined and adapted for the ‘new normal’.

The Hertfordshire Open 2020 exhibition, in partnership with UH Arts, was due to be displayed in April 2020 but has been turned into a digital exhibition and can be explored on the St Albans Museums website.

Chroniclers of History, the medieval manuscripts exhibition in partnership with St Albans Cathedral, was due to be displayed in the Weston Gallery in June 2020 and is now planned for next summer.

A number of exhibitions and displays, including Mechanical Marvels and 175 years of SAHAAS, will be physically displayed at St Albans Museum + Gallery in autumn 2020.

Until then, visitors are encouraged to take part in activities and explore new collections items uploaded to the St Albans Museums website at www.stalbansmuseums.org.uk/explore