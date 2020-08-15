Advanced search

The Great Survivor Tour launches at St Albans Cathedral

15 August, 2020 - 16:00
A new outside tour within the grounds of St Albans Cathedral launches next week.

St Albans Cathedral Great Survivor Tour. Picture: Luke WatsonSt Albans Cathedral Great Survivor Tour. Picture: Luke Watson

The Great Survivor Tour is an exterior tour of the historic Cathedral and its grounds.

Stephen Da Silva, chairman of the guides, said: “Visitors will walk the outline of the Cathedral in the company of one of our experienced guides.

“They will stand on the hillside where Alban, Britain’s first Saint, was martyred and discover how Alban’s church has survived revolt, collapse and decay.”

You will hear stories of monks, martyrs, parishioners, Victorian restorers, royals and archbishops.

Tours will run weekly at 2.30pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout August and September, no matter the weather.

The first tour starts on Wednesday, August 19 at 2.30pm.

Tours are limited to 12 people per tour – six per guide – and must be booked online in advance.

To book visit www.stalbanscathedral.org/Event/the-great-survivor-tour

The tour costs £7 adults, £6 concessions and £3 children under 16.

It is free for under-fives.

