St Albans Cathedral at Night evening returns

St Albans Cathedral will be staging another Cathedrals at Night. Picture: Arun Kataria Arun Kataria

Back by popular demand, St Albans Cathedral at Night returns next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A Last Supper painting in St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Alan Davies The A Last Supper painting in St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Alan Davies

The Cathedral will open its doors for another special evening opening on Friday, August 21.

Following the success of the first event in late July, which attracted 400 visitors over the course of the evening, the historic place of worship will once more reopen its doors between 7pm and 9pm, to allow visitors to explore their local Cathedral in a way they may not have done so before.

Those attending can expect to lose themselves in the beauty of St Albans Cathedral at night as it moves from daylight to dusk during this reflective evening.

The stunning architecture will be illuminated and the inside of the longest nave in the country will be brought to life as 700-year-old wall paintings are restored to their former glory through unique projections.

The Pilgrimage Puppet Exhibition in St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Alan Davies The Pilgrimage Puppet Exhibition in St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Alan Davies

There will also be opportunities to meet and hear from characters from the medieval Abbey’s past and explore what the modern Cathedral has to offer with its Pilgrimage Puppet Exhibition and A Last Supper installation.

The Cathedral shop and Abbot’s Kitchen café will also be open on the night.

For more information, visit www.stalbanscathedral.org/Event/cathedrals-at-night