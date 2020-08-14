Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

St Albans Cathedral at Night evening returns

PUBLISHED: 18:40 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:40 14 August 2020

St Albans Cathedral will be staging another Cathedrals at Night. Picture: Arun Kataria

St Albans Cathedral will be staging another Cathedrals at Night. Picture: Arun Kataria

Arun Kataria

Back by popular demand, St Albans Cathedral at Night returns next week.

The A Last Supper painting in St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Alan DaviesThe A Last Supper painting in St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Alan Davies

The Cathedral will open its doors for another special evening opening on Friday, August 21.

Following the success of the first event in late July, which attracted 400 visitors over the course of the evening, the historic place of worship will once more reopen its doors between 7pm and 9pm, to allow visitors to explore their local Cathedral in a way they may not have done so before.

Those attending can expect to lose themselves in the beauty of St Albans Cathedral at night as it moves from daylight to dusk during this reflective evening.

The stunning architecture will be illuminated and the inside of the longest nave in the country will be brought to life as 700-year-old wall paintings are restored to their former glory through unique projections.

The Pilgrimage Puppet Exhibition in St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Alan DaviesThe Pilgrimage Puppet Exhibition in St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Alan Davies

There will also be opportunities to meet and hear from characters from the medieval Abbey’s past and explore what the modern Cathedral has to offer with its Pilgrimage Puppet Exhibition and A Last Supper installation.

The Cathedral shop and Abbot’s Kitchen café will also be open on the night.

For more information, visit www.stalbanscathedral.org/Event/cathedrals-at-night

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

St Albans set for more coffee shops following planning reforms

One thing St Albans isn't short of is coffee shops, with Nkora and Caffe Nero being two of many. Picture: Archant

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Three-month closure order for St Albans house after drug dealing and antisocial behaviour

A house in Ladies Grove in St Albans has been served with a three-month closure order following antisocial behaviour and drug use. Picture: SADC

Live blog: St Albans and Harpenden A-Level results day 2020

Students in St Albans and Harpenden are receiving their A-Level results today. Picture: Stockbyte

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

St Albans set for more coffee shops following planning reforms

One thing St Albans isn't short of is coffee shops, with Nkora and Caffe Nero being two of many. Picture: Archant

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Three-month closure order for St Albans house after drug dealing and antisocial behaviour

A house in Ladies Grove in St Albans has been served with a three-month closure order following antisocial behaviour and drug use. Picture: SADC

Live blog: St Albans and Harpenden A-Level results day 2020

Students in St Albans and Harpenden are receiving their A-Level results today. Picture: Stockbyte

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Cathedral at Night evening returns

St Albans Cathedral will be staging another Cathedrals at Night. Picture: Arun Kataria

St Albans businesses partner up to help save bees

Abigail Ross and Katie Carr modelling the Save the Bees collection.

Enter Shikari announced as St Albans City Football Club’s new shirt sponsors

St Albans band Enter Shikari are St Albans City FC's new shirt sponsors. Picture: Derek Ridgers

Enter Shikari team up with St Albans City for new shirts

Rock band Enter: Shikari are the new sponsors of St Albans City's shirts.

Sixty years celebrated by Sandridge couple

Ann and George Wright celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this week. Picture: Supplied