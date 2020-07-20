Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

St Albans Cathedral to open at night this week

PUBLISHED: 14:10 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 20 July 2020

The shrine in St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Arun Kataria

The shrine in St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Arun Kataria

Arun Kataria

Fancy looking around St Albans Cathedral at night?

St Albans CathedralSt Albans Cathedral

This Friday, July 24, St Albans Cathedral will open its doors for a very special after-hours event.

Part of the Association of English Cathedrals’ Cathedrals at Night, the Abbey will reopen between 7pm and 9pm to allow visitors to explore the historic site in a way they may not have done so before.

Lose yourself in the beauty of St Albans Cathedral at night as it moves from daylight to dusk during this reflective evening.

See the stunning architecture illuminated and watch the inside of the longest nave in Britain come to life as 700-year-old wall paintings are restored to their former glory through unique projections.

You can also meet and hear from characters from the medieval Abbey’s past and explore what the modern Cathedral has to offer with its Pilgrimage Puppet Exhibition and A Last Supper installation.

Alternatively, it is an opportunity to reflect and just be in the Cathedral’s extraordinary spaces of peace and tranquillity.

The concept is a regular feature in European cathedrals, which open on the same night in May every year, and it is hoped Cathedrals at Night will become a regular fixture here too.

The Cathedral shop and Abbot’s Kitchen café will also be open on the night.

The Abbot’s Kitchen café will be offering a range of refreshments including beers, wines, hot drinks, cakes and a special Cathedrals at Night offer of Pimm’s and strawberries and cream.

For more information, visit www.stalbanscathedral.org/Event/cathedrals-at-night

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Luton Airport’s ‘catastrophic’ drop in revenue forces borough council to set emergency budget

Luton Airport suffered a catastrophic drop in passenger numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Luton Airport

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Playtime is over at popular Harpenden soft play centre

Big Space

Property Spotlight: A St Albans semi with huge home gym

Tavistock Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Most Read

Luton Airport’s ‘catastrophic’ drop in revenue forces borough council to set emergency budget

Luton Airport suffered a catastrophic drop in passenger numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Luton Airport

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Playtime is over at popular Harpenden soft play centre

Big Space

Property Spotlight: A St Albans semi with huge home gym

Tavistock Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Potters Bar off to winning start as unbeatable form in limited overs game continues at Harpenden

P Scott bowls in the league match between Harpenden 1st XI and Potters Bar 1st XI at Harpenden Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Cathedral to open at night this week

The shrine in St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Arun Kataria

Chatfield stars once more as Radlett cruise to dominant success at North Mymms

Anthony Hill celebrates the wicket of North Mymms’ Stefaan Fernando in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Grassroots football free to return to competition from September says FA and government

There will be relief and delight at the news grassroots football can return. Picture: DANNY LOO

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 20

Brazil's Ronaldo takes on the Republic of Ireland's Stephen Carr during an international friendly at Lansdowne Road, Dublin