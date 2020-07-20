St Albans Cathedral to open at night this week

The shrine in St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Arun Kataria Arun Kataria

Fancy looking around St Albans Cathedral at night?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans Cathedral St Albans Cathedral

This Friday, July 24, St Albans Cathedral will open its doors for a very special after-hours event.

Part of the Association of English Cathedrals’ Cathedrals at Night, the Abbey will reopen between 7pm and 9pm to allow visitors to explore the historic site in a way they may not have done so before.

Lose yourself in the beauty of St Albans Cathedral at night as it moves from daylight to dusk during this reflective evening.

See the stunning architecture illuminated and watch the inside of the longest nave in Britain come to life as 700-year-old wall paintings are restored to their former glory through unique projections.

You can also meet and hear from characters from the medieval Abbey’s past and explore what the modern Cathedral has to offer with its Pilgrimage Puppet Exhibition and A Last Supper installation.

Alternatively, it is an opportunity to reflect and just be in the Cathedral’s extraordinary spaces of peace and tranquillity.

The concept is a regular feature in European cathedrals, which open on the same night in May every year, and it is hoped Cathedrals at Night will become a regular fixture here too.

The Cathedral shop and Abbot’s Kitchen café will also be open on the night.

The Abbot’s Kitchen café will be offering a range of refreshments including beers, wines, hot drinks, cakes and a special Cathedrals at Night offer of Pimm’s and strawberries and cream.

For more information, visit www.stalbanscathedral.org/Event/cathedrals-at-night