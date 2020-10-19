Radlett & District Museum finally opens

Chairman of the trustees, Stuart Nagler, welcomes the first visitor to Radlett & District Museum. Picture: Supplied by Chris Wilkins, trustee of the Radlett & District Museum. Supplied by Chris Wilkins, Trustee of the Radlett & District Museum

After several postponements due to the coronavirus, the Radlett & District Museum has finally opened to visitors.

Chairman of the Trustees, Stuart Nagler, discusses the displays with volunteer, Ann Etkind, prior to welcoming the first visitors to Radlett & District Museum. Picture: Supplied by Chris Wilkins, Trustee of the Radlett & District Museum Chairman of the Trustees, Stuart Nagler, discusses the displays with volunteer, Ann Etkind, prior to welcoming the first visitors to Radlett & District Museum. Picture: Supplied by Chris Wilkins, Trustee of the Radlett & District Museum

The volunteer-run museum will now be open from 10am to noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Situated at the rear of the Radlett Village Institute in Watling Street, the museum should appeal to everyone who is interested in the rich history of Radlett and surrounding areas.

It will offer permanent displays of local photos, documents, maps, and artefacts, plus themed exhibitions and recordings and transcripts of interviews with local residents.

The displays will be changed regularly.

Full coronavirus prevention and safety procedures will be operated. This means that a maximum of four visitors, plus two stewards, will be allowed inside at any time.

All visitors must wear face coverings, hand sanitisers will be available, and social distancing requirements must be observed.

Should you arrive and there are already four visitors in the building, you will be asked to wait outside or come back later.

Educational visits, particularly by nearby schools, will be encouraged and off-site exhibitions, displays and talks will be offered.

The museum is located on the corner of Theobald Street and Watling Street.

Parking is available on site or in Newberries car park and the building is wheelchair accessible.

Look out for the latest museum news on the website www.radlettmuseum.com