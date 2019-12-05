Pub in the Park to return to St Albans in 2020

Pub in the Park will return to St Albans in 2020

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's fabulous food and music festival, Pub in the Park, will be returning to St Albans in 2020.

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park, St Albans. Picture: Jo Hailey / Striking Places Limited Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park, St Albans. Picture: Jo Hailey / Striking Places Limited

After a sell-out debut in St Albans this September, Pub in the Park is set to take place in Verulamium Park for its second year.

Tom Kerridge and his superstar chef pals will visit eight venues in the UK in 2020, with more incredible food, world-class chefs, chart-topping musicians and summer vibes.

PITP will arrive in St Albans from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13, 2020.

There will be Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurants serving tasting dishes showing their signature style.

Pub in the Park St Albans. Picture: Stacey Turner Pub in the Park St Albans. Picture: Stacey Turner

Every event on the tour will celebrate the very best food the country has to offer, combined with great live music, chef demonstrations, top quality shopping and other festival fun.

This year's three-day feast in St Albans included musical performances from Tom Odell, Razorlight, Scouting for Girls, Toploader and Will Young.

More information, including on-sale dates and the PITP 2020 line-up, will be announced in January.

Tom Kerridge said: "Wow, what a summer! Pub in the Park was an absolute blast.

"I've had a sneak peek at the line-up for 2020, and wow, it looks good; tasty food, more amazing chefs and awesome musicians all in your local park."

So where will Pub in the Park visit in 2020?

Pub in the Park 2020 will take place on the following dates at the following venues:

- Marlow: 15-17 May 2020

- Chichester: 29-31 May 2020 (* subject to licence)

- Warwick: 5-7 June 2020

- Bath: 19-21 June 2020

- Dulwich: 3-5 July 2020 (* subject to licence)

- Tunbridge Wells: 10-12 July 2020

- Chiswick: 4-6 September 2020

- St Albans: 11-13 September 2020

Steve Lane, Pub in the Park managing director, said: "We're thrilled at the prospect of bringing our brilliant food, drink and music festival to eight towns in 2020, including two brand new venues.

"Tom or one of his incredible band of chef friends will be hosting each festival - watch out for more line-up announcements and tickets on-sale in January!"

For priority booking, join the Pub in the Park newsletter at http://pubintheparkuk.com