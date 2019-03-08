Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Dig in at annual Potato Shindig at Willows Activity Farm

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 27 August 2019

The annual Potato Shindig gets under way at Willows Activity Farm this September. Picture: Supplied by Willows

The annual Potato Shindig gets under way at Willows Activity Farm this September. Picture: Supplied by Willows

Supplied by Willows

Grab your shovel and get digging at Willows Activity Farm this September when this year's Potato Shindig gets under way.

Fun with Peter Rabbit at Willows Activity Farm. Picture: Supplied by WillowsFun with Peter Rabbit at Willows Activity Farm. Picture: Supplied by Willows

The annual event kicks off next week at the London Colney farm attraction, which is set in the Hertfordshire countryside just off Junction 22 of the M25.

There are more than 20 tonnes of potatoes waiting to be harvested between September 2 and September 29 - that's the equivalent of five-and-a-half hippos!

Keen harvesters can fill up their own bag of Picasso potatoes from the growing patch to take home.

There's something for all the family at the annual event, including potato arts and crafts in the Busy Bee Marquee, so be prepared to have a spud-tastic time this autumn.

Fun with Peter Rabbit at Willows Activity Farm. Picture: Supplied by WillowsFun with Peter Rabbit at Willows Activity Farm. Picture: Supplied by Willows

Kevin McIllmurray, general manager at Willows Activity Farm, said: "The Potato Shindig is one of the favourite and best received annual events in the Willows Activity Farm calendar.

"It's a fantastic way to teach the kids where their food comes from."

He added: "It's also a nice treat for the parents too, who get the satisfaction of being able to cook with potatoes straight from the farm to plate!"

Alongside these activities you can find Mrs Rabbit, Peter Rabbit and Lily Bobtail hosting their fantastic shows in the farm's outdoor theatre.

Don't forget Peter and Friends will also be available for meet and greets throughout the Potato Shindig.

You might even spot Mrs Rabbit inside her recently unveiled café, Mrs Rabbit's Kitchen.

Visitors to Willows will also be able to see their favourite residents and experience all sorts of fun activities including Peter Rabbit's Adventure Playground, indoor soft play and Cotton-tail Village, for pre-schooler role play fun.

The Potato Shindig event at Willows Activity Farm will begin on Monday, September 2, 2019.

All activities are included in the price, and discounted advance tickets are available online.

You may also want to watch:

For more information go to www.willowsactivityfarm.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Update: Youth activist ‘street party’ at Clock Tower is in action

The youth activists have set up camp at the Clock Tower, St Albans. Photo: Laura Bill

London Colney GP surgery development proposals ‘fail to answer resident’s concerns’

Caledon Community Centre in London Colney. Picture: Google.

Hitchin and Harpenden MP accused of ‘careerism’ for new parliamentary private secretary role

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has been accused of

At last for St Albans City as first win arrives with Concord Rangers success

St Albans City hosted Concord Rangers at Clarence Park in the National League South.

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Update: Youth activist ‘street party’ at Clock Tower is in action

The youth activists have set up camp at the Clock Tower, St Albans. Photo: Laura Bill

London Colney GP surgery development proposals ‘fail to answer resident’s concerns’

Caledon Community Centre in London Colney. Picture: Google.

Hitchin and Harpenden MP accused of ‘careerism’ for new parliamentary private secretary role

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has been accused of

At last for St Albans City as first win arrives with Concord Rangers success

St Albans City hosted Concord Rangers at Clarence Park in the National League South.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Dig in at annual Potato Shindig at Willows Activity Farm

The annual Potato Shindig gets under way at Willows Activity Farm this September. Picture: Supplied by Willows

Property Spotlight: A St Albans city centre apartment with private roof garden

Dalton Lodge, Catherine Street, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

National League South: St Albans City 2 Concord Rangers 1 - player ratings

St Albans City hosted Concord Rangers at Clarence Park in the National League South.

First win of the season a ‘massive’ moment says St Albans City’s Dean Snedker

Dean Snedker was delighted with St Albans City's first victory of the season against Concord Rangers. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists