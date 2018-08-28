Advanced search

Meet Santa at Whipsnade Zoo and check out his real reindeer

PUBLISHED: 16:05 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:05 10 December 2018

Whipsnade Zoo's Santa experience.

Whipsnade Zoo's Santa experience.

Nothing signals the start of the festive season like a visit to meet Father Christmas himself, especially when the man in red has set up a special grotto in the heart of Whipsnade Zoo.

Whipsnade Zoo's Santa experience.

Young visitors to the zoo have the chance to meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes right up to Christmas Eve.

Every child will receive a special gift and families can buy a festive family portrait, and Mrs Claus and her elves will also be on hand with Christmas arts and crafts to delight younger ones.

A VIP Meet Santa experience is also available in the run up to Christmas, with guests having exclusive access to the zoo before it opens, where they can see their favourite animals at first light.

Children will not only be able to meet Father Christmas and his elves but also catch sight of his reindeer as they graze in their paddock, before enjoying a festive breakfast to keep out the chill.

