Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Herts Pride 2019 to celebrate 'diversity and inclusion' this weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:18 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 30 August 2019

Rozalla is due to perform at Herts Pride 2019 in Watford. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Rozalla is due to perform at Herts Pride 2019 in Watford. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

©2018 Kevin Richards - all rights reserved

Hertfordshire's biggest LGBTQ+ celebration returns this weekend with Herts Pride on Saturday.

An inclusive event for all to celebrate Hertfordshire's LGBTQ+ community and beyond, Herts Pride returns to Watford for 2019.

With a theme of #PrideAndPrejudice, the event will take place on Saturday, August 31 in Cassiobury Park, from noon to 10pm.

Herts Pride will be bigger and better than ever with various stalls, a fun fair and the big top circus tent packed full of amazing live entertainment.

A diverse mix of acts will perform on stage throughout the day, and for the second year running four-legged friends will be able to take part in the Herts Pride Dog Show.

The Herts Pride Dog Show is from 2pm to 3pm and the categories include 'Waggiest Tail', 'Most Appealing Eyes', 'Rescue Dog' from an animal shelter, 'Best Dressed', 'Best Trick', 'Best Small Dog', 'Best Medium / Large Dog', 'Best 6 Legs - dog and owner', and 'Dog the Judge Would Most Like to Take Home'.

Tyson Martin, chair of Hertfordshire Pride Society, said: "I am really excited about this year's Herts Pride and its return to Watford.

"I am proud of our achievements in establishing an annual event where everyone is welcome to come and celebrate Hertfordshire's fabulous LGBTQ+ community.

"Herts Pride started in 2013 and thanks to everyone's support we are now getting ready for our seventh event."

Tyson added: "However, we must not forget that within the UK and throughout the world, LGBTQ+ people still experience violence, harassment and discrimination - even in 2019 the death penalty is still enforced by several countries.

"Herts Pride is about celebrating diversity and inclusion; taking pride in who we are as a community and challenging prejudices and ending discrimination."

Among the 20 acts set to appear are Rozalla, who is best known for her 1991/92 hit singles Faith (In the Power of Love), Are You Ready to Fly and Everybody's Free (To Feel Good), and Seann Miley Moore, who participated in series 12 of The X Factor as part of the boys' category mentored by DJ Nick Grimshaw.

There will be a wide variety of stalls to browse in the market shopping area, with plenty of food to choose from in the catering area.

In the Health and Wellbeing Marque you can get access to information or advice from a number of organisations.

Wristbands are on sale now, priced at £12.50 for adults (18 and over), £5 for children (aged 13 to 17), while under-13s get in free but must be accompanied by a paying adult.

A family ticket is also available at £25, which gives access to Pride for two adults and two children.

Wristbands can be purchased in advance at www.hertspride.co.uk or on the day at the event.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Thousands of St Albans and Harpenden people support petition against Parliament suspension

Protests sprung up around Westminster last night. Picture: Harpenden for Europe

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Thousands of St Albans and Harpenden people support petition against Parliament suspension

Protests sprung up around Westminster last night. Picture: Harpenden for Europe

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts Pride 2019 to celebrate ‘diversity and inclusion’ this weekend

Rozalla is due to perform at Herts Pride 2019 in Watford. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Most popular baby names of 2018 in St Albans revealed

Oliver and Charlotte were the most popular baby names in St Albans in 2018. Picture: Archant

St Albans Clock Tower crossing closed off for more than four hours in youth activist protest

The youth activists have set up camp at the Clock Tower, St Albans. Photo: Laura Bill

Townsend ready for trophy celebrations as club claim both places in district final

Townsend entertained London Scottish as part of both clubs centenary celebrations in what was a historic week for the club.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists