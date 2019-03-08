Herts Pride 2019 to celebrate 'diversity and inclusion' this weekend

Rozalla is due to perform at Herts Pride 2019 in Watford. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS ©2018 Kevin Richards - all rights reserved

Hertfordshire's biggest LGBTQ+ celebration returns this weekend with Herts Pride on Saturday.

Wow......check this out My rainbow bandana and bow tie very kindly donated to me by @MR5CH ready for the @HertsPRIDE #dogshow on the 31st August Keep your paws crossed for me pic.twitter.com/ACa2VE5NT3 — Reqs the Fire Dog (@ReqsFireDog) August 9, 2019

An inclusive event for all to celebrate Hertfordshire's LGBTQ+ community and beyond, Herts Pride returns to Watford for 2019.

With a theme of #PrideAndPrejudice, the event will take place on Saturday, August 31 in Cassiobury Park, from noon to 10pm.

Herts Pride will be bigger and better than ever with various stalls, a fun fair and the big top circus tent packed full of amazing live entertainment.

A diverse mix of acts will perform on stage throughout the day, and for the second year running four-legged friends will be able to take part in the Herts Pride Dog Show.

How amazing to see the rainbow brights of the LGBTQ+ pride flag above our office



In celebration of @HertsPRIDE, we're proud to be a welcoming and inclusive borough for all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sEDiyrXlcK — Welwyn Hatfield (@WelHatCouncil) August 30, 2019

The Herts Pride Dog Show is from 2pm to 3pm and the categories include 'Waggiest Tail', 'Most Appealing Eyes', 'Rescue Dog' from an animal shelter, 'Best Dressed', 'Best Trick', 'Best Small Dog', 'Best Medium / Large Dog', 'Best 6 Legs - dog and owner', and 'Dog the Judge Would Most Like to Take Home'.

Tyson Martin, chair of Hertfordshire Pride Society, said: "I am really excited about this year's Herts Pride and its return to Watford.

"I am proud of our achievements in establishing an annual event where everyone is welcome to come and celebrate Hertfordshire's fabulous LGBTQ+ community.

"Herts Pride started in 2013 and thanks to everyone's support we are now getting ready for our seventh event."

Following on from @PrideInLondon @ManchesterPride & @PrideBrighton is the @hertspride event on Saturday 31 August. The one day festival in Cassiobury Park is for all the family with a positive message against discrimination & hatred towards LGBT people https://t.co/aD36rF89C5 pic.twitter.com/uLqfKS3LLM — Hertsmere BC (@HertsmereBC) August 28, 2019

Tyson added: "However, we must not forget that within the UK and throughout the world, LGBTQ+ people still experience violence, harassment and discrimination - even in 2019 the death penalty is still enforced by several countries.

"Herts Pride is about celebrating diversity and inclusion; taking pride in who we are as a community and challenging prejudices and ending discrimination."

Among the 20 acts set to appear are Rozalla, who is best known for her 1991/92 hit singles Faith (In the Power of Love), Are You Ready to Fly and Everybody's Free (To Feel Good), and Seann Miley Moore, who participated in series 12 of The X Factor as part of the boys' category mentored by DJ Nick Grimshaw.

There will be a wide variety of stalls to browse in the market shopping area, with plenty of food to choose from in the catering area.

Watford will be joining London and Brighton by hosting the @HertsPRIDE event, a one day festival in Cassiobury Park for all the family with a positive message towards discrimination and hatred towards lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered people (LGBT). https://t.co/qh2ZNSiJBm pic.twitter.com/HQH9XwMKjA — Watford Council (@WatfordCouncil) August 27, 2019

In the Health and Wellbeing Marque you can get access to information or advice from a number of organisations.

Wristbands are on sale now, priced at £12.50 for adults (18 and over), £5 for children (aged 13 to 17), while under-13s get in free but must be accompanied by a paying adult.

A family ticket is also available at £25, which gives access to Pride for two adults and two children.

Wristbands can be purchased in advance at www.hertspride.co.uk or on the day at the event.