Whipsnade Zoo gets into the Christmas spirit post-lockdown

Southern white rhino at ZSL Whipshade Zoo taken by zookeeper James Ford. Archant

Whipsnade Zoo is ready to bring Christmas cheer to the whole family this festive season in the wake of the second lockdown.

Grevy zebra at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo taken by zookeeper Phil Curzon. Grevy zebra at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo taken by zookeeper Phil Curzon.

From this Saturday right through to Christmas Eve, Whipsnade is inviting families to journey through the wild wonderland on a self-guided trail around the zoo. Hunting for clues to help find the lost food for Santa’s reindeer, they’ll discover fascinating facts and see amazing animals along the way.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without the man in red himself, and children will be able to see him during the daily Santa Parade on his festive float around the zoo.

The 600-acre nature haven will remain open regardless of which tier the county is in, meaning visitors can book in confidence for a guaranteed festive family day out with the usual social distancing restrictions.

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s chief operating officer Owen Craft said: “Christmas at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo is always magical, with our huge winter wonderland to explore. But this year we all need a little extra magic, and we’re so excited to be able to still bring Father Christmas to our visitors!

“It’s been a difficult year for us all and paying us a visit is one of the best ways you can show us your support – I can’t think of a better place to be this Christmas!”

Stunning photos of zebras and rhinos silhouetted against the morning fog were captured by zookeepers Phil Curzon and James Ford ahead of the zoo’s reopening this week.

Snapped while on their morning rounds, the keepers’ misty shots highlight the beautiful landscapes and amazing animals at the UK’s largest zoo.

Funds raised from Christmas visits will help international conservation charity ZSL (Zoological Society of London), which runs London Zoo and Whipsnade Zoo, continue to care for the 20,000 residents at its two zoos and protect threatened species around the world.

Tickets are available to book online at www.zsl.org. Advanced booking will be necessary to manage capacity limits and ensure social distancing on site.