New retirement community in St Albans offers modern living

Lessen the cost of accommodation for your retirement with bpha's new retirement living apartments at Eywood House, located a short bus ride from the historical city centre

You may be thinking of moving home because of life changes or to downsize. The expense of an older property or simply freeing up equity of your existing home may be pushing you to move on. In all these cases Eywood House, might be right for you. This development of modern retirement apartments was opened by bpha housing association close to St Albans City centre.

A lovely location

Situated in the St Julians area of St Albans, the new apartments are surrounded by the residential streets of the post-war built Cottonmill Estate. A bus service to the city centre stops outside Eywood House, providing access to local facilities. Nearby you can enjoy the various attractions, such as St Albans Abbey, the Roman remains of Verulamium and De Havilland aircraft museum. Residents can also relax at Sopwell House, a luxury hotel, country club and spa.

Wellbeing in a retirement community

bpha make well-being a primary focus. Founded in 1990, bpha has extensive experience in running retirement developments. It prides itself on providing independent living with a strong sense of community and an improved quality of life for all residents. In total bpha manage 25 retirement services. They bring people together and run and support a wide range of community activities.

Eywood House is staffed across the week. Outside these hours, residents can use an emergency pendant alarm available to call for the responder of their choice.

Flexibility with personal care

Residents can access care through Abbots Care, the leading home care provider in the South East. With Abbots Care, you can rest assured that you or your loved one are in the most trusted hands, within the comfort of their own home. Residents can purchase care for their specific needs but are welcome to use another provider of their choice. "It's generally easier to use Abbots Care as they are in and out of the building, however we do understand people may already have a plan and particular carer they relate to," assure bpha.

How much does it cost?

Well not as much as you might think. With the option of shared ownership, buyers can acquire properties at more affordable rates than they could otherwise.

Understanding how shared ownership works

By opting for shared ownership, prospective residents can purchase a quality apartment at less than the market value. This is possible thanks to bpha retaining part ownership. "This is a great way to free up capital to make life easier or to take up the opportunities in life that wouldn't otherwise be available," say bpha.

Apartments at Eywood House are ready to move into and are valued from £206,250 for a 75 per cent share, with the remaining share owned by bpha. A monthly service charge also applies and you will need to factor in any care costs. Apartments are also available to rent.

Eywood House offers a range of amenities and facilities on site including a communal garden and terrace which will provide an opportunity for staff and residents to meet, dine outdoors and participate in external group activities. The garden has an informal, domestic character to provide a familiar homely retreat.

For more information visit eywoodhouse.co.uk

Contact bpha's selling agent via Domovo on sales@domovohomes.co.uk

Call 01727 617142 for sales or

0330 100 0272 for rentals.