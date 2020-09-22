Help St Albans Look Up Together this Fireworks Night

Cathedral fireworks, St Albans Archant

A one-of-a-kind fireworks display could be illuminating the city’s skies this November - but St Albans Cathedral needs YOUR help to make it happen.

Donate to the St Albans event by using this code. Picture: Supplied Donate to the St Albans event by using this code. Picture: Supplied

The usual Verulamium Park event cannot happen this year due to coronavirus restrictions and has therefore been carefully reimagined.

‘Look Up Together’ promises to be a magnificent display residents can see from their doorstep, back garden or balcony and also live on YouTube.

The aerial display, which will rise 300-400ft above the city, is due to take place on Saturday, November 7 at 6pm, but can’t go ahead without a successful crowdfunding campaign.

At least £20,000 is needed to pay for the fireworks, but it is hoped a total of £30,000 can be raised so local charities can benefit from the display, as usually happens.

Paul Dean of St Albans Cathedral explained: “We were inspired by New York’s July celebrations, with Macy’s organising aerial displays that could be seen without people needing to leave their homes. So here we are, planning to do something similar in St Albans.”

The three organisations the Abbey hopes will benefit from the funds raised are: The Hospice of St Francis - a charity proving free care for those managing, or recovering from, serious illness, across the county; Youth Talk - a confidential counselling service for young people aged 13-25 who live, work or receive education in the district; and St Albans Cathedral – Money raised goes towards the Cathedral’s financial recovery from COVID-19.

Lucy Hume of The Hospice of St Francis said: “We are delighted to be one of the chosen charities for the St Albans Fireworks. We are so grateful to the Cathedral and wider committee for their innovation and commitment to making a successful event for the residents of St Albans this year. The Hospice of St Francis is here to help everyone in St Albans and the surrounding area to live their precious lives well. Everything we do is provided completely free of charge, so events like these are absolutely essential to help fortify our future.”

David Barker from Youth Talk added: “We are truly delighted to be one of the beneficiary charities for this year’s firework display. Youth Talk is supporting growing numbers of young people across the district with their mental health and emotional wellbeing but we need to ensure we are there for all in these very challenging times. A huge thank you to the Cathedral and our local community for ensuring we are able to continue to offer this vital service for our local young people.”

Schools are also getting involved by holding a non-uniform day on November 5 to help raise money towards the campaign.

Pupils will wear a scarf, a woolly hat or non-uniform, depending on the decision of the school’s leadership, and will donate £1 to the campaign.

To help make this happen visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/st-albans-fireworks-look-up-together