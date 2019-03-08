L'Italiana opens new Italian restaurant in Shenley

The new L'Italiana Shenley restaurant which opens on Friday, November 8 L'Italiana

Award-winning St Albans ristorante and pizzeria L'Italiana is opening a sister restaurant in Shenley this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

L'Italiana restaurant serves authentic Italian cuisine. L'Italiana restaurant serves authentic Italian cuisine.

For a friendly, family-run Italian restaurant where the service comes with a smile, it's hard to beat L'Italiana.

The award-winning ristorante and pizzeria in St Albans has a homely, atmospheric feel - and authentic Italian cuisine made from the freshest produce.

L'Italiana is now bringing the same quality food and service to Shenley at its new sister restaurant, which opens tomorrow (Friday).

With its traditional interior, warm welcome, friendly staff and tasty menu, L'Italiana St Albans attracts regular diners and passing trade to 3 French Row in the heart of the cathedral city.

Inside the new L'Italiana Shenley restaurant Inside the new L'Italiana Shenley restaurant

L'Italiana has been based in St Albans for 13 years, and the restaurant takes great pride in both the food it serves and its ambience.

Owner George Nicholas says: "I hope L'Italiana demonstrates my ethos wholeheartedly in that my clientele feel 'at home' in my establishment and are experiencing this passion with me as my extended family."

The second L'Italiana is in the former Novita restaurant, in London Road, Shenley.

Ela, George's wife, said: "L'Italiana has been successful in St Albans and we would basically like to have the same type of atmosphere and character in Shenley.

L'Italiana L'Italiana

"People love what we have created in St Albans. We hope to have that same feeling in the community somewhere else.

"We already have a lot of customers from the Radlett area. They've been saying 'you should open a restaurant closer to where we live'.

"And now it is happening, they have been really supportive."

The new L'Italiana restaurant promises the same delicious menu, friendly service and welcoming atmosphere loyal customers already experience in St Albans.

L'Italiana Shenley opens on Friday, November 8 L'Italiana Shenley opens on Friday, November 8

L'Italiana Shenley will officially open to the public tomorrow (Friday, November 8).

Housed in a beautiful old building that was only converted from a pub a few years ago, it will be a go-to restaurant destination for diners, with parking available and wheelchair access.

"We're offering exactly the same menu and dining experience that our customers have grown to love over the years," says George on L'Italiana's website.

"So if you're after a change of scenery or would like to experience our wonderful cuisine in a new environment, we'd love to see you."

There's a friendly atmosphere at L'Italiana restaurant There's a friendly atmosphere at L'Italiana restaurant

During the week, the Shenley restaurant will be open for lunch from noon to 3pm, and then from 6pm to 10pm.

It will be open all day, from noon to 10pm, on Saturday and Sunday. It is closed on Mondays.

With the new restaurant serving the same dishes as the already established L'Italiana St Albans, customers in Shenley can enjoy tasty starters such as bruschetta, and Antipasto Misto, a selection of various Italian salami.

Vegetarians can try everything from Mozzarella Fritta, deep fried mozzarella in breadcrumbs served with Napoli sauce, to Insalata Tricolore - avocado, tomato and mozzarella salad.

L'Italiana restaurant food. L'Italiana restaurant food.

Delicious mains include a variety of freshly cooked pastas, including gluten-free pasta options, risottos, fish dishes, meat dishes using Surrey farm beef matured for 21 days, and a range of pizzas with the bases made fresh daily and topped with 100 per cent mozzarella.

Desserts include homemade tiramisu, homemade crème brûlée, and gelato and sorbets.

Great food, quality service and a welcoming atmosphere are the key ingredients of a successful restaurant, according to L'Italiana.

"It's a mixture of everything," said Ela. "You can have both great food and service but no atmosphere, for example.

"In our eyes, if one of them is lacking, it doesn't feel right. It's what we have been trying to create at L'Italiana St Albans."

That philosophy will continue at the new L'Italiana Shenley.

George explains: "My aim is to provide authentic, fresh and reasonably priced dishes that whet the appetite and feed the soul and, above all, to ensure that my team and I do this with impeccable service each and every time.

"Throughout my teens I felt a burning desire to bring to life this aspiration, but it wasn't until many years later that I had the opportunity to fulfil this.

"My passion for good food, good service and good company is still as prevalent today as it was then."

George adds: "I ensure we use well-sourced ingredients, often bought locally, and from farmers supplying only the most sought-after British-reared meats, to fresh catch-of-the-day fish and seafood from British coastal waters - but always complemented with genuine Italian ingredients."

So enjoy a glass of Prosecco and celebrate L'Italiana Shenley's opening night on Friday.

Proceeds from the night will be donated to Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

● L'Italiana Shenley can be found at 142 London Road, Shenley, WD7 9BT.

Website: www.litaliana.co.uk

For all reservations please call 01923 852584.