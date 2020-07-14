Working from home in St. Albans: How to stay productive while working remotely

Get off the sofa or bed and find yourself a fitting space that you can 'close the door on' once your working day is finished.

Although businesses are now starting to re-open, it seems remote working is here to stay. However, this may be an unwelcome change for those who have a less-than-ideal working environment at home.

'If your home setup does not provide what you need to perform at your best, then look to properly equip your current space or find somewhere that already offers it.'

There are many reasons working from home can be difficult; you may have kids who haven’t gone back to school yet or perhaps you don’t have a suitable workspace.

We spoke to Benn Latham, Co-Founder of bubbleHUB - a flexible, co-working space just outside of London - who shares his tips on how to optimise your remote working schedule.

Create a dedicated, comfortable space

Get off the sofa or bed and find yourself a fitting space that you can ‘close the door on’ once your working day is finished.

“Not only is blurring the line between work and home bad for your mental state but establishing an appropriate working space is important for your physical state too,” says Benn.

'Studies show that the longer people work from home, the more likely they are to report issues of sadness and fatigue.'

“You need to make sure you are working at a table and sitting on a chair that effectively supports your posture – not slouching on the sofa!”

Minimise distractions

When you’re working from home, you may find it difficult not to think about housework, and not even a dedicated workspace could separate you from other people in the house.

“Distractions can render you unable to concentrate on your job, and therefore make you less productive,” Benn explains.

“If it’s a partner or housemate that’s disrupting you, try asking them to quieten down and give you some space until you clock off for the day. It’s really important to establish boundaries.”

Be inspired and energised by others

Working from home or remotely can be lonely, and you may miss the buzz of the office and bouncing ideas off your co-workers. We are fundamentally social creatures and crave connection with others.

“Technology fills some of this gap, but studies show that the longer people work from home, the more likely they are to report issues of sadness and fatigue,” says Benn.

If you’re feeling isolated at home, perhaps it’s time to up sticks to a community working space. This could be a café, library or local serviced office (depending on which is open). Manage your time, plan your schedule, and block out time for tasks in your calendar so you stay on track and get the job done.

bubbleHUB was borne from Benn and his Co-Founder Harry to provide the people of St. Albans with an inspiring, flexible office space.

“Using a workspace is like paying a monthly fee for the gym – it’s an investment in yourself and therefore it’s in your interest to make the most of it,” Benn says.

“A dedicated workspace may be a good choice for you if you’re struggling to motivate yourself at home or in public spaces unfit for working. There are purposefully created workspaces that are equipped for fluid communication and provide energy, keeping you connected and putting a spring in your step!”

Consider flexible working

Technology means that not everyone needs to work 9am – 5pm. More and more people want to flex their working patterns in order to fit in with hectic lifestyles.

As you would with the gym, put hours aside for focused working in the right environment. You will likely get more done in this time than a day being distracted at home.

Give yourself a break

Remote working can make you feel like you have to be ‘active’ all the time – it’s easy to feel guilty if you step away from your computer.

“Ask yourself, if you were in the office, would you be sitting at your desk working flat out until the end of your day? You would likely take tea or coffee breaks, attend meetings with colleagues, and take some time out for lunch,” says Benn.

It’s important that you take a lunch break and regular screen breaks throughout the day to ease stress and keep up the momentum.

Equip yourself with the necessities

What makes for a good working environment for you? It might be a viable option to work from home, but what if the wi-fi breaks?

“What is on your non-negotiable list?” asks Benn, “It may be dependable, fast wi-fi, or the perfect temperature (especially in summer!). Good lighting, an ergonomic chair, and fresh air could be secondary preferences, but they all make a difference.”

Benn shares that bubbleHUB have welcomed several new clients who are now using the space because their home wi-fi kept giving up on them during crucial Zoom calls.

“If your home setup doesn’t provide what you need to perform at your best, then look to properly equip your current space or find somewhere that already offers it.”

State-of-the-art co-working space in St. Albans

bubbleHUB was borne from Benn and his Co-Founder Harry to provide the people of St. Albans with an inspiring, flexible office space.

The beautiful building offers the perfect blend of exclusivity and community, and boasts a high-end kitchen, private meeting room, agile working spaces, purpose-built desks and break out areas.

