Can you help Willows Activity Farm name their new baby alpaca?
PUBLISHED: 15:15 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 27 November 2020
Archant
A London Colney farm is calling for help from the public to name their latest - and very special - animal arrival.
Willows Activity Farm welcomed a little male Cria - or baby alpaca - during the second lockdown, and are overjoyed with their new addition.
The farm shared a picture of the currently unnamed Cria on Facebook, saying: “We are so in love with him and can’t wait for you all to see him once we are open again.”
The baby was born to parents Coco and Casper on November 14.
Suggestions for what to name him have been flooding in on social media. A winner will be announced by the livestock team at the farm on December 14, and will receive a Peter Rabbit plush toy.
Lyssa Elster, chief executive of Willows Activity Farm, said: “The arrival of little ones is always a joy and everyone at Willows loves a new baby animal.
“During these challenging times it is so lovely to have something that makes everyone smile and we’re delighted that we can open again from December 2 and share all our animals, including our little Cria, with our visitors.”
To enter Willows’ naming competition, click here.
