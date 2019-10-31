Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Real animals bring nativity scene to life at St Albans church

PUBLISHED: 12:12 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 04 December 2019

St Albans church on Lower Dagnall Street held a real nativity event at the weekend. Picture: Supplied

St Albans church on Lower Dagnall Street held a real nativity event at the weekend. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A St Albans church invited real animals along for a Nativity scene with a difference.

St Albans church on Lower Dagnall Street held a real nativity event at the weekend. Picture: SuppliedSt Albans church on Lower Dagnall Street held a real nativity event at the weekend. Picture: Supplied

Dagnall Street Baptist Church car park was transformed into a magical animal wonderland.

You may also want to watch:

More than 200 hundred people visited on Saturday, December 30 as it hosted its Messy Church event with the help of Ark Farm.

Community minister Jonny Fillis said: "We're delighted that so many people were able to join us and start of this festive season with a really fun reminder of the story behind Christmas. While the farm yard was certainly a draw, families came in and really made the most of their morning together in our Messy Church environment."

They have run Messy Church since 2011 providing a fun and welcoming space to hundreds of St Alban's families.

Nature Notes

Scary wildlife this Halloween

Thursday, October 31, 2019 Rupert Evershed
Spiders' webs at first light. Picture: Rupert Evershed

I may not jump at the sight of a mouse or spider but I have been known to leap around at the sight of a leech!

Read more

(Look out for) the little brown birds of autumn

Read more
A whinchat (Saxicola rubetra). Picture: Rupert Evershed

In pursuit of purple

Read more
A female purple hairstreak butterfly (Neozephyrus quercus) showing the purple streaks on the upper wing. Picture: Sandra Standbridge (Shutterstock)

One small step for our grassroots community

Read more
A small blue butterfly (Cupido minimus) by Andrew Wood.

Let your imagination run wild in the woods!

Read more
The long-tailed tit (Aegithalos caudatus - a woodland sprite!) - pictured by Steve Round.

Guided Walks

8 perfect autumn pub walks in Hertfordshire

Samuel Mathewson
These eight pub walks all take in lots of pretty autumnal colour (photo: Ashridge Estate, Getty Images)

Make the most out of autumn with these eight walking routes that take in a variety of Hertfordshire's terrains and - most importantly - have a cosy pub along the way

Read more

Chess Valley walk: Circular walk from Sarratt to Buckinghamshire

Pretty country pub walks in Hertfordshire

Pretty circular countryside walk from Aldenham

Chiltern Walking Festival: 70 beautiful walks to try

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries: Send in your images

Farming

Real animals bring nativity scene to life at St Albans church

52 minutes ago Laura Bill
St Albans church on Lower Dagnall Street held a real nativity event at the weekend. Picture: Supplied

A St Albans church invited real animals along for a Nativity scene with a difference.

Read more

What would a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers?

Step back through the centuries of our rural heritage at Victorian farmstead

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Boxmoor

Some of Boxmoor's period homes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Review: The Children ‘is a powerful and thought-provoking play’

OVO's The Children at the Maltings Arts Theatre. Picture: Haydn Davis

Closures to St Albans respite services will ‘leave a lot of people in crisis’

Jackie Wilks, Andrew Wilks and Sharon Shepheard are campaigning against the closure of respite care services in Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Real animals bring nativity scene to life at St Albans church

St Albans church on Lower Dagnall Street held a real nativity event at the weekend. Picture: Supplied

Clements-time again as double sinks Baldock Town and keeps Colney Heath on Tring’s trail

Colney Heath V Baldock Town - Colney Heath celebrate a goal by Jon Clements 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Phone and jewellery stolen in St Albans burglary

Police are investigating a burglary in Carlisle Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists