Real animals bring nativity scene to life at St Albans church

A St Albans church invited real animals along for a Nativity scene with a difference.

Dagnall Street Baptist Church car park was transformed into a magical animal wonderland.

More than 200 hundred people visited on Saturday, December 30 as it hosted its Messy Church event with the help of Ark Farm.

Community minister Jonny Fillis said: "We're delighted that so many people were able to join us and start of this festive season with a really fun reminder of the story behind Christmas. While the farm yard was certainly a draw, families came in and really made the most of their morning together in our Messy Church environment."

They have run Messy Church since 2011 providing a fun and welcoming space to hundreds of St Alban's families.